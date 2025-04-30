B.C. agriculture sector eyes new markets as tariff uncertainty drags on

Photo: Photo by Scott Warman on Unsplash. B.C. exported $3.6 billion in agricultural goods to the U.S. in 2024, according to B.C. Statistics.

B.C. agriculture producers are already shifting their focus to new markets as U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods enter their second month, according to one industry official.

But BC Agriculture Council president Jennifer Woike said Tuesday her industry still remains in limbo amid uncertainty over the full impact of U.S. tariffs.

Her remarks come exactly eight weeks after the U.S. imposed 25-per-cent tariffs on Canadian goods and one day after Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals secured enough seats in Parliament to form government following the federal election.

“People have been creative in the ag industry and looking at sourcing internally as much as we can—I don't think we've [seen] those really big impacts happen at this point,” Woike said.

Since replacing Justin Trudeau as prime minister, Carney has said repeatedly Canada’s old relationship with the U.S. is over and the country would need to reorient its trading partnerships.

Woike said this has already begun in the case of some B.C. products.

“I've seen products still moving, but I do know that the ag industry, including farmed salmon, is definitely looking at pivoting into other markets, and are actively having those conversations with other countries,” she said.

According to the B.C. Statistics agency, the province exported around $3.6 billion worth of agriculture and food (other than fish) to the U.S. in 2024.

Exports and imports have continued between the U.S. and Canada, with American products still visible on shelves and prices seemingly similar to what they were more than 30 days ago, said Woike. However, she said it remains unclear what the future holds on both sides of the border.

Woike told BIV last month that reducing the barriers of interprovincial trade could significantly mitigate the impacts of tariffs. She pointed to B.C. chicken not being permitted to be sold outside of the province due to a lack of federally inspected facilities.

Woike said there has been some progress made towards breaking down interprovincial barriers in the wine industry, but overall, these developments have been quieter over the last few weeks amid the election.

“Our focus has been really on creating a Canada-wide defence, as opposed to looking at each province individually,” said Woike.