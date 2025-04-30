Proactive power outages expected this summer during extreme wildfire weather

Photo: FortisBC The areas in brown are the most likely to be impacted by a proactive power outage in the event of extreme wildfire danger.

In what has become commonplace in wildfire zones like California, FortisBC says it will start proactively cutting electricity in parts of the Southern Interior when wildfire weather becomes extreme this summer.

“We’ve all likely witnessed, and in some cases been personally impacted by, the devastation of wildfires,” said Shawn Conway, FortisBC’s director of operations, electric generation, transmission distribution and Interior South gas.

“With the safety of the public and our employees our top priority, we take the risk of wildfires very seriously and take precautions that could result in our customers experiencing more frequent or longer than typical power outages.”

FortisBC says it already works year-round to protect the electricity system from the risk of wildfire by clearing trees and applying fire retardant to poles and other infrastructure. During fire season, the sensitivity of electricity equipment is turned up to automatically cut power in the event that a tree contacts a line.

But with the Southern Interior experiencing more extreme fire danger, FortisBC is rolling out a “Public Safety Power Shutoff” policy, which will proactively cut power in selected areas in advance of extreme weather to reduce potential ignition sources.

The utility says it is unlikely larger centres like Kelowna will be impacted, but smaller communities like Rock Creek or Greenwood along the Highway 3 corridor and the Similkameen Valley are the most vulnerable.

FortisBC says it is especially important that customers be prepared to be without electricity for at least 72 hours during wildfire season.

“We know all our customers have different needs, whether they are a resident, running a business or both. We recommend that they think through how they’re using electricity and create an emergency plan to ensure they can manage safely during a period without service,” said Conway.

“For example, have a backup plan for medical needs, staying cool, food storage, transportation, business continuity and even staying in touch during an emergency.”

To help communities prepare for a Public Safety Power Shutoff event, FortisBC says it will work closely with local emergency officials and attempt to provide as much advance warning as possible. Updates will be provided throughout the shutoff event.

Customers can sign up online to receive email notices and call to register as a vulnerable customer, should they depend on power for medical needs.

“Weather conditions can change quickly, and while FortisBC will always strive to provide as much notice as possible of a PSPS event, a PSPS event may occur with little to no notice,” said FortisBC in a news release.

A series of open houses on the policy is being planned for the vulnerable areas.

May 14, 4 - 7 p.m.: Greenwood, B.C. — Greenwood Community Hall, 1355 Veteran’s Ln.

May 15, 4 - 7 p.m.: Keremeos, B.C. — Victory Hall, 427 Seventh Ave.

May 22, 5 p.m.: virtual presentation. This link will not be active until the event begins.

You can learn more about the policy here.