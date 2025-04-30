Alleged driver of deadly vehicle attack was on 'extended leave' under Mental Health Act

Photo Mike Howell Vancouver Coastal Health says the alleged driver of the vehicle that drove into a crowd April 26 at the Lapu Lapu Day festival was under the care of a mental health team.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) says the alleged driver of the vehicle who drove into a crowd Saturday night at the Lapu Lapu Day festival and killed 11 people was under the care of a mental health team and on “extended leave” in accordance with the Mental Health Act.

The health agency confirmed the details in an email Tuesday after Premier David Eby told reporters earlier in the day that the suspect was under the supervision of a health-care team and compliant with treatment.

“In this situation, the care team followed established guidelines for a client on extended leave, and there was no indication this person was not following their treatment plan or presented a public safety risk,” VCH said.

In explaining “extended leave,” the health agency said a person is supported by a community mental health team that monitors their mental health and well-being and provides treatment and support as necessary.

“If the person is not able or refuses to follow the care or treatment plan in place, the mental health team has the ability to recall the person back to hospital,” VCH said.

“Extended leave is intended to help clients maintain their treatment plans while transitioning back to community for ongoing support. Extended leave allows people to be readmitted quickly if cause presents itself.”

The day before the deadly attack on a strip of East 43rd Avenue, near St. George Street, police said the suspect had an interaction with another police jurisdiction, but that it wasn’t criminal in nature.

At a news conference Tuesday, Sgt. Steve Addison, a Vancouver police media relations officer, said he wasn’t aware of any specific information that was directly passed on to the VPD related to the interaction.

“What I do know about that interaction, in my experience, is it was not something that would warrant proactive outreach,” Addison said from the VPD’s Cambie Street precinct.

Interim Police Chief Steve Rai and Mayor Ken Sim are scheduled to provide an update Wednesday morning on the tragedy, which saw dozens also injured, including a 22-month-old baby boy who is in serious condition in hospital.

Public inquiry

The premier, meanwhile, said he will hold off on calling a public inquiry until the criminal investigation has been completed. More than 100 officers are working on the case, with 200 witnesses identified.

Eby said British Columbians want answers about the contacts the suspect had with the mental health system, what services were delivered “and what decisions were made in relation to how he presented information that was given to them.”

“There are many questions, [but] the criminal justice process is not dedicated to those questions,” Eby said. “I think it more likely than not that we’ll be going to a full public inquiry. I would like to do it today, but we are restricted in doing that because there's a significant risk of compromising the criminal investigation and prosecution.”

Added the premier: “I think this individual is a mass murderer. I think he should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. There are lots of people who struggle with mental health issues in our province. This man made the decision to run down children and seniors at a celebration in the community. I will leave the ultimate decision to the courts, but that's my opinion.”

So far, eight charges of second-degree murder have been laid against Kai-Ji Adam Lo, a 30-year-old east Vancouver resident in connection with the crime. Police anticipate more charges will be approved as the investigation continues. Lo remains in custody.

VCH said in the email that it extends its deepest condolences to the victims of the Lapu Lapu Day festival, their families and the entire Filipino community during this incredibly challenging time.

“VCH extends its sincere gratitude to all first responders, as well as health authority staff and medical staff, who have gone above and beyond to provide support in response to this tragic incident,” the health agency said.