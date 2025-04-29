B.C.'s auditor general finds legal aid lacks processes to ensure timely services

Photo: The Canadian Press The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, November 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia's auditor general says the body in charge of providing legal aid for those with low incomes doesn't have processes or information to ensure people get timely and high-quality help.

The report from acting auditor general Sheila Dodds says Legal Aid BC decided its funding needs based on current demand rather than growth forecasts, never determined the number of lawyers it needed and didn't follow its own policies on client intake and eligibility.

Dodds makes seven recommendations including that the Crown corporation prepare a long-term funding forecast, implement a system for reviewing intake and eligibility and address the cause of delays.

In her report, tabled in the legislature Tuesday, Dodds also says Legal Aid BC needs to implement a complaints process and develop timelines for addressing complaints.

Legal Aid BC says it accepts all the recommendations and has already implemented many of them.

A statement from Dodds says demand for legal aid increased nearly 28 per cent between 2021-2022 and last fiscal year.

It says as of March 31 last year, the Crown corporation had roughly 1,360 lawyers under contract, a figure that has not changed much in years.

"Timely, high-quality legal representation can reduce time in custody, resolve cases faster, and protect people sooner, through things like restraining orders," Dodds said in the statement.

"Our audit found that Legal Aid BC could take additional steps to improve how it oversees its legal representation services."