Black bear killed in Whistler after attacking, biting woman

Photo: Photo courtesy of the Resort Municipality of Whistler. A Whistler black bear (not the bear pictured) was killed after attacking and biting a woman in Kadenwood on April 28.

A black bear was killed in Whistler on April 28 after knocking a woman to the ground and biting her, according to the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW).

The Conservation Officer Service is investigating the incident, the RMOW said in an emailed statement.

"At approx. 8:30 p.m., a woman was walking her leashed dog in the Kadenwood neighbourhood when she was knocked to the ground and bitten by a bear. She was transported by ambulance and received medical attention for non-life threatening injuries," the statement read.

"Conservation Officers responded to the scene alongside police, firefighters and paramedics. CO’s conducted a sweep of the attack site and located a black bear nearby, which matched witness descriptions of the offending animal. The bear was dispatched due to public safety concerns."

The COS thanked its law enforcement and emergency responder partners for their assistance.

Conservation Officers are continuing to investigate the incident, the RMOW said. People are encouraged to familiarize themselves with safety precautions in case of wildlife encounters. For more resources, visit WildSafeBC.com