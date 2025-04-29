B.C. Premier David Eby not interested in taking on federal NDP leadership

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. NDP Leader David Eby addresses supporters in Vancouver on Saturday, October 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby says he's not interested in taking the helm of the federal NDP, now that the party finds itself without a leader following Monday’s election.

Eby would not say who he thinks should take on the role but acknowledged it's going to be a "challenging job" after a "tough night" for the party.

Jagmeet Singh resigned Monday night as party leader after he lost his seat, and after results indicated the NDP would lose official party status in the House of Commons.

While final votes are still being counted, the NDP is expected to end up with seven MPs, down from 24 when Parliament was dissolved.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said that while this was a “very tough election” with a “difficult result," the party is sending some strong MPs back to Parliament.

The Canadian Press decision desk has not yet projected whether the Liberal government will be a minority or majority, but seven NDP MPs could be enough to keep a minority government in power.