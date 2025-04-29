Accused killer had mental health team, no sign he needed hospitalization: ministry

Photo: The Canadian Press People pray during a vigil for the victims of an attack that killed 11 people at a Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival, in Ottawa, on Monday, April 28, 2025. A person drove a car into a crowd of people at the festival in Vancouver on Saturday April 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Tanouye

British Columbia’s Health Ministry says the man accused of killing 11 people at a Vancouver festival was under the care of a mental health team, but there was nothing to indicate a change in his condition that warranted involuntarily hospitalization.

A ministry statement says the man alleged to have driven a vehicle through a crowd of festival goers was under the care of a Vancouver Coastal Health team.

The statement from British Columbia's Ministry of Health says Adam Kai-Ji Lo was being followed closely under the Mental Health Act, and there was "no indication of violence" in his presentation to the health team.

Interim Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai said the morning after the attack that the suspect had a "significant history of interactions with police and health-care professionals related to mental health."

Premier David Eby announced today that he won't interfere in the criminal case of the man he calls a "mass murderer" by setting off an inquiry into the tragedy, but he will launch a commission that could make attending such events safer.

Eby says the commission will have a "quick turnaround" to get full answers for organizers of events and festivals in the province by June.