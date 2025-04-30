Motorcycle awareness, driver safety in focus

Photo: BCRCMP BC Highway Patrol will be out in force this May long weekend.

More B.C. Highway Patrol officers will be on the roads soon, looking to lessen the impact of what's known to be the most dangerous driving weekend of the year.

May long weekend brings with it heightened risks of impaired; aggressive and distracted driving, as well as seatbelt violations, BC RCMP said in a media release.

"In B.C., the May long weekend has an average of over 2,100 collisions with four fatalities," RCMP said.

And given recent observations, there's some concern.

"BC Highway Patrol has seen a recent uptick in excessing speeding, crashes involving motorcycles, and impaired driving," Supt. Mike Coyle with BC Highway Patrol said.

"All road users need to start driving more reasonably right now to reverse the recent trend and make our roadways safer for everyone."

One example offered was of a man driving 100 km/h over the speed limit on the Nanaimo Parkway while he was on his way to pick up his child. The driver also failed two breath tests for impairment, RCMP said. A ticket of $483 was issued.

RCMP also want to see motorcycle safety improvements.

"Motorcycle safety is a lot like high-risk driving; you have to take responsibility for your own unsafe behaviours while also watching out for other people who are being unsafe," Supt. Coyle said.

"Before you speed, ask yourself: Would I be happy to donate $500 to the government and lose my vehicle for a week? You might prefer to slow down, enjoy your drive, and arrive at your destination safely and stress-free."

Motorcyclists are advised to slow down and drive within their skills and ability; never drive or ride while impaired, tired, or distracted; watch out for more motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians as the weather warms up; plan extra time for slower recreational vehicles, trucks, and construction; consider adding extra stops to improve mood and focus while driving; and consider purchasing, lighter, smaller-displacement motorcycles that are easier to handle and more fun to ride at slower, reasonable speeds.