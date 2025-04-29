B.C. to hold an independent commission into festival attack, considers public inquiry

Photo: The Canadian Press People pray during a vigil for the victims of an attack that killed 11 people at a Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival, in Ottawa, on Monday, April 28, 2025. A person drove a car into a crowd of people at the festival in Vancouver on Saturday April 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Tanouye

British Columbia Premier David Eby says his government will launch an independent commission into the Vancouver festival attack that killed 11 people and a public inquiry if the criminal case doesn't provide answers the public is looking for.

Eby says the commission will have a "quick turn around" to get full answers for organizers of events and festivals in the province by June.

He says he wants the public to be able to "gather and celebrate" over the summer without feeling unsafe.

The premier says if it weren't for the police investigation and upcoming criminal trial, his government would already be calling a public inquiry.

A 30-year-old man faces eight counts of second-degree murder after 11 people were killed and dozens more were hurt at the Filipino community's Lapu Lapu Day festival.

Eby says the No. 1 priority is ensuring justice for the Filipino community, ensuring that the accused man is "held and tried and convicted for these murders."

The premier says the government is committed to getting all of the answers about how this could have happened.

Police have said more charges are likely against the suspect as their investigation continue.