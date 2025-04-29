Conservatives dominate all but one riding in B.C. Interior

Madison Reeve

The Liberal Party will form government following a razor-thin national race, managing to hold on to power despite a wave of Conservative victories across British Columbia’s Southern Interior.

In nearly every riding across the region, voters painted the map Tory blue — with one exception still undecided.

In the Kelowna riding, fewer than 200 votes separate Conservative incumbent Tracy Gray and Liberal Stephen Fuhr. With such a narrow margin, a recount is being expected by both candidates.

''Apparently Kelowna likes close elections. I think there is no scenario where this is not going to be recounted. It is so close," Fuhr said.

“It looks like we are in for a long night so we will just watch as things progress,” Gray said late Tuesday night.

In the newly named Okanagan Lake West–South Kelowna riding, long-time Conservative MP Dan Albas secured his fifth consecutive term.

“Will I get everything I want? No, but in a minority parliament we should be able to make progress on (some) concerns,” said Albas. “Let’s be mindful, the Liberal Party has made huge promises when it comes to things like housing for young people and (doggone) it I’m going to make sure they deliver on some of that. It may not be the way I want, but we are going to be demanding some results from this new government.”

Across the rest of the region, Conservative candidates cruised to decisive victories.

In Vernon–Lake Country–Monashee, Scott Anderson claimed victory and credited his success to his campaign team.

“I’m quite honoured to have that support. Quite honestly it has a lot to do with my campaign team,” he told Castanet.

Helena Konanz, who ran unsuccessfully in both 2019 and 2021, finally won in Similkameen–South Okanagan–West Kootenay, defeating Liberal candidate Gloria Morgan and the NDP's Linda Sankey.

“I’m overwhelmed. I first ran 10 years ago so it’s been a long stretch and I am really excited and so humbled,” she said.

In Kamloops–Shuswap–Central Rockies, incumbent Conservative Mel Arnold was re-elected and said he's eager to return to Parliament.

“It’s a big new riding and it’s going to be an honour to represent a diverse and talented riding of people,” Arnold said.

In Columbia–Kootenay–Southern Rockies, Rob Morrison comfortably retained his seat with just over 49 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, in Kamloops–Thompson–Nicola, Conservative Frank Caputo was re-elected for a second term.

“At the end of the day we worked our tails off. My team worked so incredibly hard for me and with me. I am just so overwhelmed,” Caputo said.