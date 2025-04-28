Police dealt with suspect one day before deadly Vancouver festival attack

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of the Vancouver Police forensics team examine a victim's phone while investigating the scene where a vehicle drove into crowd at a street festival Saturday evening in Vancouver Sunday.

The suspect in Saturday's deadly Filipino festival attack in Vancouver had an encounter with police in a neighbouring municipality the day before.

Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said on April 25, one day before a driver drove a black Audi SUV through the festival crowd at the Lapu Lapu block party, police in a neighbouring jurisdiction to Vancouver had contact with the suspect.

“It was a neighbouring police agency, but I am not going to disclose any other information,” he told reporters Monday afternoon. “That was not criminal in nature, and it did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required."

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, of Vancouver, has been arrested and charged with eight counts of second-degree murder. Police have previously noted that the suspect has had previous interactions with police and medical professionals related to mental health.

Police anticipate additional charges will be laid in the coming days or weeks.

Homicide investigators executed a search warrant on April 27 at the suspect's residence in Vancouver.

“The purpose of that search warrant was to search for and seize evidence related to this investigation,” said Addison.

Brother murdered

Police have also confirmed that Lo's brother, Alexander Lo, was murdered in January 2024 in Vancouver.

In a now-removed GoFundMe page, Adam Lo wrote that Alexander Lo had been killed in a "senseless act of violence" and that while the brothers had "disagreements" the killing had hit him with "overwhelming force."

A second request for funding was set up by Adam Lo after he says his mother attempted suicide in the wake of his brother's murder.

Dwight Kematch was charged with the second-degree murder of Alexander Lo in November but the case is the subject of a publication ban.

'Incredibly hard days'

Of the 11 people killed at the April 26 festival, nine were women and two were men.

Next of kin for the 11 individuals has been completed. All but one person is a resident of Metro Vancouver. Police have not been able to confirm where one person resides.

“There are other victims who were injured and received medical attention,” said Addison. "There are other people who received medical attention and may have been discharged."

Seven people are in critical condition at a hospital and three people are in serious condition.

“These are really incredibly hard days for all of us in this community,” said Addison. “It has absolutely shaken our entire community to its core.”

Police do plan to release the names of all of the homicide victims but are taking a trauma-informed approach and are not ready to release the information yet.

Police have created an online portal for people who have bystander video that could assist in the investigation.

“Many people have posted [video] online," he said, noting bystander footage is "absolutely critical."

"Don't assume we’ve got it."

Lo's next court appearance is scheduled for May 26.

– with files from The Canadian Press