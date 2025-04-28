'Heartbroken and overwhelmed': Families mourn loved ones, victims in ICU

Victim Services: Resources are available through the VPD Victim Services Unit: 604-717-2737 and VictimLinkBC: call or text 1-800-563-0808, or email [email protected].

More information is coming to light about the victims involved in Saturday's Filipino festival attack in Vancouver.

Friends and families have created GoFundMe campaigns to raise money for funeral services, time off work, and supporting loved ones.

The people killed range in age from five to 65. Police believe the number of dead could rise in the coming days or weeks.

If you'd like to share a story of someone impacted, please email [email protected].

On Sunday evening, police announced Vancouver resident Kai-Ji Adam Lo had been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder. Lo has appeared in court and remains in custody.

Vancouver police interim Chief Steve Rai said the person in custody has a significant history with police and health-care professionals related to mental health.

“We’ve had a substantive contact with them over mental health issues," he said Sunday.

Richard Le (47), Linh Hoang (30) and Katie Le (5)

A husband, wife and young daughter are among the dead after a black Audi SUV rammed through the Lapu Lapu Day festival crowd.

Richard Le, 47, his wife Linh Hoang, 30, and five-year-old daughter Katie Le were killed.

"Katie, one of the youngest victims, was about to graduate from kindergarten. She was vibrant, joyful, and full of life," said Toan Le.

A 16-year-old boy did not attend the festival and decided to stay home to work on homework instead. He is the lone survivor in the family and is getting support from extended family. A fundraiser has been created for funeral costs and to support the teen.

Kira Salim

A teacher-counsellor at Fraser River Middle School and New Westminster Secondary School is being remembered as a valued member of the school community.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news that Kira Salim... was among those who lost their lives in the April 26 Lapu Lapu Day tragedy," said a statement from New Westminster Schools.

"The loss of our friend and colleague has left us all shocked and heartbroken," the district said. "We extend our deepest condolences to Kira's family, friends, and all who were fortunate to know them."

Rizza

A woman named Rizza was one of thousands of attendees at the Lapu Lapu Day block party.

The woman’s cousin, Shelby Anne Marie Pacumio, said the family is trying to navigate an incredibly painful and heartbreaking time.

“Rizza was one of the lives taken far too soon during the tragic incident,” Pacumio said on a GoFundMe page. "The shock and sorrow are still unimaginable, it feels like a terrible dream we can’t wake up from."

Rizza was living in Vancouver and leaves behind a husband.

"We are mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of my dear cousin, Rizza, a loving wife, devoted sister, and cherished loved one to so many,” said Pacumio.

Family are now trying to reunite her body with loved ones back home in the Philippines so she can be laid to rest with her family.

She is being remembered as the sweetest soul, kindhearted, humble and hard working.

Father Val De La Cruz, baby boy (injured)

A woman says her brother and his baby boy are fighting for their lives after being tragically injured during the festival.

Val De La Cruz and his child are both in the intensive care unit. Both of them are suffering from severe injuries and multiple fractures.

"Their family is heartbroken and overwhelmed,” says Mary Nor De La Cruz. "Val is a devoted and loving father, whose world revolves around his son.”

A fundraiser has been created for the dad and son.

Mother Christi Watkins, 11-year-old son (injured)

Christi Watkins and her 11-year-old son were both struck by the driver.

"I can’t begin to imagine what her and [her son] witnessed and the physical and mental recovery that lays ahead," said Amanda Koop.

Both of them are in the hospital in stable condition.

Christi has two fractured vertebrae, broken ribs, a punctured lung and kidney damage, according to a GoFundMe created for the family.