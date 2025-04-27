'Taken far too soon': Family mourns woman killed by driver at Vancouver festival

Photo: GoFundMe. Rizza was killed while attending the Lapu Lapu Day block party on April 26, 2025.

Family members have identified one of the 11 people killed at Saturday's Filipino festival in Vancouver.

A woman named Rizza was killed when a Vancouver man drove a black Audi SUV into a crowd of people on April 26 just after 8 p.m. She had been one of thousands of attendees at the Lapu Lapu Day block party, a huge celebration for the Filipino community.

The woman’s cousin, Shelby Anne Marie Pacumio, said the family is trying to navigate an incredibly painful and heartbreaking time.

“Rizza was one of the lives taken far too soon during the tragic incident,” Pacumio said on a GoFundMe page. "The shock and sorrow are still unimaginable, it feels like a terrible dream we can’t wake up from."

Rizza was living in Vancouver and leaves behind a husband.

"We are mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of my dear cousin, Rizza, a loving wife, devoted sister, and cherished loved one to so many,” said Pacumio.

Family are now trying to reunite her body with loved ones back home in the Philippines so she can be laid to rest with her family.

She is being remembered as the sweetest soul, kind-hearted, humble and hard working.

The GoFundMe fundraiser has raised more than $21,000 as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dozens of people were injured during the senseless violence in Vancouver.

Glacier Media has confirmed with a source 26 people were transported to the hospital with conditions ranging from critical to serious.

The people killed range in age from five to 65. Police believe the number of dead could rise in the coming days or weeks.

A 30-year-old suspect, a Vancouver man, has been arrested and is being held in custody. No charges have been laid at this time and his identity is not being released.

Vancouver police interim Chief Steve Rai said that the person in custody does have a significant history with police and health-care professionals related to mental health.

“We’ve had a substantive contact with them over mental health issues," he said.

Another GoFundMe has been created, to help victims and their families.

Victim Services: Resources are available through the VPD Victim Services Unit: 604-717-2737 and VictimLinkBC: call or text 1-800-563-0808, or email [email protected].