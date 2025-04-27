Four-hectare wildfire sparked in Squamish

Photo: Elizabeth McDonald. Smoke can be seen from the Sea to Sky Gondola.

Squamish already has its first wildfire of the season.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there's a four-hectare fire up at Brohm Ridge.

Out of control means "a wildfire that is spreading or is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter, or control line."

It was discovered today, April 27.

It is said to be human-caused.

"Humans start wildfires in several ways, either by accident or intentionally."

There are no restrictions in the area at this time.

On the BC Wildfire Service map, this wildfire is officially called: Fire Number V30169.

So far, there have been 30 wildfires in B.C. since the season began on April 1. Eight were started in the last 24 hours.