Vancouver mayor orders review of event safety measures after festival tragedy

Photo: Photo Mike Howell . Bella Ayque placed flowers Sunday at a growing memorial at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street for the victims killed and injured in Saturday night’s deadly attack at the Lapu Lapu festival.

Mayor Ken Sim has ordered a full review of the City of Vancouver’s event safety measures after 11 people were run down and killed Saturday night by the driver of a black Audi SUV at the Filipino community’s Lapu Lapu festival.

So far, police haven’t determined a motive for the deadly attack that occurred along a strip of East 43rd Avenue but say the 30-year-old suspect had a significant history of interactions with police and health-care professionals related to his mental health.

The suspect was detained at the scene by citizens and resides in police custody.

Sim appeared with Deputy Police Chief Steve Rai, who is the department’s acting chief, at a city hall news conference Sunday to announce the review, which will examine the use of barriers, traffic control and safety protocols.

“Our first priority is, and will always be, protecting the residents of Vancouver,” Sim told reporters. “I know many of us are fearful and feel uneasy right now. But I do want to make something very clear, and I know it's hard to feel this way right now, but Vancouver is still a safe city.”

Vancouver police officers on East 43rd Avenue, near St. George Street, Sunday after a man in a black Audi SUV drove into a crowd of people Saturday night at the Lapu Lapu festival. Photo Mike Howell

'Safety plan was sound'

No dump trucks — which have been used as barriers at other events in the city — or heavily armed officers with rifles were present at the Lapu Lapu festival. Rai said those measures are deployed at eight events in the city, including Italian Days, Pride and Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Rai said at city hall and at a morning news conference at the VPD’s Cambie Street precinct that police conducted a security assessment of the festival and determined there were no threats to the event or Filipino community.

“We determined through consultations with the City of Vancouver and festival organizers that dedicated police officers and heavy vehicle barricades would not be deployed at the festival site,” Rai said.

“While I'm confident the joint risk assessment and public safety plan was sound, we will be working with our partners at the City of Vancouver to review all of the circumstances surrounding the planning of this event.”

The Lapu Lapu festival, which attracted thousands of people, was held mainly on the grounds of John Oliver Secondary School. Food trucks and vendors lined a strip of East 43rd Avenue, near St. George Street, as part of the festival.

A woman overcome by Saturday night's tragedy at the Lapu Lapu festival prays Sunday near the scene of the deadly attack. Photo Mike Howell

'Etched in my mind'

That is where Ysa Tumunaeng was standing just after 8 p.m. Saturday when she witnessed the carnage. She returned near the scene Sunday to lay flowers on a street corner, where others were doing the same.

“Those are images that will just be etched in my mind for the rest of my life,” said Tumunaeng, who described what she witnessed as something out of a movie. “It's almost as if time stopped. Everything kind of went in slow motion. Just seeing the car speed down and seeing all the debris go up, it was quite a sight to see.”

Tumunaeng said she saw festival-goers detain the suspect up against a fence and hold him for police.

A few blocks away from where Tumunaeng placed flowers, Bella Ayque added flowers to another growing memorial outside the high school. She didn’t attend the festival but was in tears when she spoke to Glacier Media.

“I have no words to say and to describe this horrible incident,” Ayque said. “We Filipinos are kind and big hearted and hard working. My heart is broken for all the victims who were just here to have fun.”

Premier David Eby with Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore after a Sunday news conference near the scene of Saturday night's deadly attack. Photo Mike Howell

'Health-care response'

Premier David Eby also held a news conference Sunday near the scene, where he was joined by Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore, who is of Filipino heritage.

“I think it’s important for investigators, for others to go into this with an open mind, to provide the answers to the public…so that we can ensure that we have the systems in place to prevent this kind of thing from happening,” Eby said when asked about the need for more treatment for people with mental health issues.

“In some cases, that may be a change in how the city does security for events, or maybe a change in health-care response.”

The city has set up a 24-hour assistance centre at Douglas Park Community Centre to support people affected by the tragedy. Anyone unable to attend can call 604-717-3321 for assistance.

