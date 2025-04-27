'A most agonizing time': The world responds to Vancouver's deadly vehicle attack

Photo: The Canadian Press Vancouver Police look over a black car believed to be involved in an incident where a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver on Saturday April 26, 2025.

News of a deadly vehicle attack in Vancouver has drawn dismay and sorrow among leaders across Canada and the world.

Many are sharing condolences with victims and families after police say a driver rammed into a crowd at a Filipino community festival on Saturday, killing at least 11 people.

B.C. Premier David Eby is holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

Here's a look at what the world is saying:

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.:

"I am completely shattered to hear about the terrible incident during a Lapu Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

"On behalf of the Philippine government and the Filipino people, Liza and I would like to express our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the strong and thriving Filipino community in Canada.... We are one with the families of the victims and the Filipino community in Vancouver during this difficult time."

King Charles:

"Both my wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful attack an utterly tragic loss of life in Vancouver, which took place as the Filipino community came together to mark the celebration of one of their most special festivals.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by such a desperate tragedy and we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonizing time for so many in Canada."

French President Emmanuel Macron:

"Following the tragedy in Vancouver, I extend our solidarity to Canadians and the Filipino community. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy:

"On this sad day, Ukrainians deeply share the pain of Canadians, Vancouver residents, and the Canadian Filipino community. Our condolences to the victims' families, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery."

"Stay strong, our friends in Canada and the Philippines."

British Columbia Premier David Eby:

"Shocked & heartbroken to hear of the lives lost & those injured at the Lapu Lapu festival. Police are investigating & a suspect is in custody. We are in contact with the City of Vancouver and will provide any support needed. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones."

Prime Minister Mark Carney:

"I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre:

"I am shocked by the horrific news emerging from Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day Festival tonight.

"My thoughts are with the Filipino community and all the victims targeted by this senseless attack."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

"I am horrified to learn of an incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day celebrations that injured and killed innocent people.

"As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families – and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who were coming together today to celebrate resilience."