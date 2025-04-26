Multiple people killed, injured after car drives into large crowd Saturday night during festival

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A. Vancouver Police Department on the scene of incident

The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed that multiple people were killed and several others injured on Saturday night, after a vehicle plowed into a crowd near 41st Avenue and Fraser just before 8 p.m.

The group was reportedly gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day.

At the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver someone just drove his car into a crowd of people. This is horrible. I cannot believe this could happen in my neighbourhood. — Coltin Benjamin Lillico (@ColtinLillico) April 27, 2025

Police say the driver is in custody.

More details to come...