Multiple people killed, injured after car drives into large crowd Saturday night during festival

Multiple people killed, hurt

The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed that multiple people were killed and several others injured on Saturday night, after a vehicle plowed into a crowd near 41st Avenue and Fraser just before 8 p.m.

The group was reportedly gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day.

Police say the driver is in custody.

More details to come...

