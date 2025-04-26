Multiple people killed by driver at Vancouver Filipino festival

Photo: Jen Idaba-Castaneto Witness Jen Idaba-Castaneto took a photo of the vehicle that drove through a Filipino festival crowd Saturday, killing multiple people and injuring others.

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.

A number of people have been killed and multiple other people have been injured after a driver drove through a festival crowd on Saturday in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department said the fatal incident occurred at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

A woman who was attending the festival said it was a heartbreaking scene.

"We’re all OK physically, but honestly, I’m still very shaken up,” Jen Idaba-Castaneto told Glacier Media. "I’m in shock and have been experiencing panic attacks after witnessing everything that happened.”

She said it was such a terrifying experience, something "I never imagined I would see, especially during what was supposed to be a joyful event for our community."

Social media posts show a heavy police presence on Fraser Street and East 43rd Street. Video shows multiple first responders surrounding an area and treating people.

VPD said the driver is in custody.

“We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds,” said a spokesperson.

Glacier Media has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and BC Emergency Health Services and is awaiting a response.

Saturday marked the Lapu Lapu Day 2025 block party, featuring food and performers, for the Filipino community. The day is one of the biggest celebrations in the Philippines.

Shocked & heartbroken to hear of the lives lost & those injured at the Lapu Lapu festival. Police are investigating & a suspect is in custody. We are in contact with the City of Vancouver and will provide any support needed. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. https://t.co/VJ5HU58m6f — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) April 27, 2025

ORIGINAL: 9:45 p.m.

The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed that multiple people were killed and several others injured on Saturday night, after a vehicle plowed into a crowd near 41st Avenue and Fraser Street just before 8 p.m.

The incident occurred at the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, a Filipino street festival.

At the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver someone just drove his car into a crowd of people. This is horrible. I cannot believe this could happen in my neighbourhood. — Coltin Benjamin Lillico (@ColtinLillico) April 27, 2025

Police say the driver is in custody.

More details to come...

– Madison Reeve