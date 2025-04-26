Man dies after car jumps curb, crashes into seven vehicles in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A member of the Surrey Police Service stands during the Surrey Police ServiceÕs Change of Command and Colour Presentation Ceremony in Surrey, on Tuesday April 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

A man has died in a crash involving eight vehicles in Surrey, B.C., after he suffered what investigators believe to be a medical emergency while driving.

Police say the crash happened just before noon near the intersection of Fraser Highway and 64 Avenue, where attending emergency responders initially reported the collision.

Officers from Surrey Police arrived and found one vehicle had jumped the curb and struck seven unoccupied vehicles parked nearby.

Police say a 58-year-old man involved in the collision has died despite life-saving efforts from paramedics and firefighters at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the crash may have been caused by a "medical emergency by the driver," although the official reason has not been determined.

Police are urging those who witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage of the incident to contact investigators.