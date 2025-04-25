Alleged B.C. drug trafficker wanted Canada-wide caught in Oman

Photo: BOLO. Cody Timothy Casey in a handout image from .

A man on the run for three years from multiple drug trafficking and weapons charges has been arrested in Oman and appeared in Vancouver Provincial Court April 25.

Cody Timothy Casey was transported back to Canada via Germany, sources told Glacier Media. Judge Donna Senniw ordered him remanded in custody.

He was wanted by the Vancouver Police Department on Canada-wide warrants for a total of 17 drug and firearm offences.

Court documents said Casey, 38, was charged Oct. 8, 2021 for offences July 27, 2020. Those alleged offences include possession for the purpose of trafficking of fenatanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and ketamine.

For the same date, there are charges of possession of a Sturmgewehr STG44 semi-automatic .22 long rifle, a 12-gguage Akkar model Churchill pump action shotgun and a Mossberg model 715 Tactical T 22 semi-automatic rifle.

On those charges, he was released by Judge John Milne Oct. 12, 2021 with a $200,000 bail with conditions, including the surrender of his passport and other travel documents.

On charges dated July 27, 2020, it is alleged Casey and Janell Elizabeth Sandhu, between Dec. 12, 2019 and Feb. 14, 2020, unlawfully produced fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine or cocaine.

It is further alleged for those dates that Casey and Sandhu possessed fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine or cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Casey was again released, this time with an electronic ankle-monitoring bracelet.

It was in June 2023 that the VPD issued a plea for public assistance in locating Casey.

“VPD’s organized crime section began an investigation in February 2020, which led to charges against Casey in relation to the production and trafficking of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, as well as firearm offences,” said organized crime unit head Insp. Phil Heard. “Prior to having to appear for trial in 2022, investigators believe Casey left Canada. However, we believe there are people in Metro Vancouver who have knowledge of his current whereabouts.”

It was Feb. 16, 2020, that the VPD executed a search warrant to dismantle a drug lab in a downtown condo located at 1255 Seymour St.

“The suite was used as a mixing location to combine fentanyl and carfentanil with other drugs. Over four kilograms of fentanyl were recovered,” said Casey’s wanted profile on Canada’s BOLO program website.

“BOLO” stands for “be on the lookout.”

On July 27, 2020, the VPD executed six search warrants at locations across Metro Vancouver. Police seized more than 20 kilograms of fentanyl, nearly 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, three firearms, a live grenade and over $315,000 in cash.

“The drugs seized were estimated to be worth nearly $5 million,” the BOLO profile said.

On July 30, 2020, VPD arrested Casey.

He was released on bail with several conditions, including having to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

"On April 10, 2022, less than two weeks before he was set to stand trial, he cut off his ankle bracelet. He has been evading arrest since," the BOLO profile said.