'Unfathomable loss': Haida Gwaii grapples with targeted killing

Photo: Contributed Luke Pearson.

UPDATE 5 p.m.

Family members and the community of Haida Gwaii are grieving after a man was killed and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Daajing Giids RCMP responded to a pedestrian-involved collision at 1:17 p.m. on April 22 on Front Street in Skidegate. A driver drove their vehicle into a pedestrian and the man later died from his injuries.

Tyson Young, 32, of Skidegate has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection to the death.

"From the outset of this collision this was investigated as a targeted attack, and at no time did the Daajing Giids RCMP feel there was a risk to the greater community or its members,” said Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Manseau.

Glacier Media has confirmed the identity of the man killed is Luke Pearson.

Pearson, from the Juus Kaahlii Clan of the Haida Nation, lived in Skidegate.

His family issued a statement Friday afternoon, saying the hardworking journeyman marine mechanic "was well respected in his community" for his meticulous work on many boats.

"He loved exploring with his puppy, fishing, helping others, learning how to build and fix things, and spending time with his loved ones," the statement said.

"He looked forward to his upcoming softball season. He proudly and humbly lived a peaceful and honest life."

The statement went on to say Pearson was the family's "dependable, strong, kind and gentle protector."

"His friends were his lifelong friends and knew him as the calm anchor in the group. His life was stolen by evil people in a senseless act with no reason, and our hearts are forever broken," the statement read, noting Pearson was a son, brother, cousin and loving partner.

Council of the Haida Nation said, with the support of Pearson's family, "we would like to reassure the people of Haida Gwaii that the family, the Council of the Haida Nation and Skidegate Band Council are all in full support of the RCMP Major Crime Unit investigation taking place."

"The family and Haida leadership are in regular communication with the RCMP and are receiving regular updates as the investigation progresses,” said the council.

"The council is all fully aware of the process and all of the steps necessary to ensure that all evidence is gathered carefully and methodically to support a strong case for conviction."

The council asked residents to focus on supporting the family and one another "while remembering all of the goodness of Luke."

"To all who knew Luke, he was a kind, generous, caring and innocent Haida man,” said the council.

Extra police patrols are taking place and officers will be speaking with community members to "alleviate fears" over the next few days.

“All investigators are working diligently, round-the-clock, over the past few days, gathering all available evidence and speaking to witnesses,” said Manseau. "While an arrest is certainly a milestone in any investigation, charge approval is always the ultimate goal. It’s important that we take the time we need to ensure a successful prosecution.”

'Justice for Luke'

Multiple people on Haida Gwaii have shared social media posts about "Justice for Luke." Meanwhile, dozens of businesses, including Frontier Cannabis, Causeway Haida Gwaii, Steller's Jay, Funk It and Howlers Private Liquor Store, have issued a lifetime ban to anyone who was involved in the death.

The Haida Gwaii Co-op gas station shared its sincere condolences to his family, friends and the community.

“Effective immediately, all those involved in Luke’s death are banned from all Haida Gwaii Co-op establishments,” stated a spokesperson.

Other local businesses, including a grocery store, have echoed the same message.

"We want to acknowledge the unfathomable loss of Luke, a man who was not only a role model to our youth, but a pillar in our community, and add our voices to the call for justice,” said an employee of Causeway Haida Gwaii.

The Haida Gwaii Animal Hospital shared its condolences with everyone who is "struggling to deal with this horrible loss.”

"Let it be known to those involved in Luke’s death, you are not welcome at any of the ranch businesses,” hospital staff said.

Police told Glacier Media they aren't actively looking for any other suspects and say "unless you are a witness and you haven't come forward."

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are encouraged to come forward. Anyone who has CCTV footage or dash camera video is asked to contact police at 250-559-4421.

ORIGINAL 11:35 a.m.

The major crimes unit in Haida Gwaii says a 32-year-old man has been arrested in a suspicious death investigation.

Police say they received a report of a pedestrian-involved accident on Tuesday afternoon in the community of Skidegate.

They say a vehicle hit a person who later died from his injuries.

Police say they believe the death was a targeted attack and there was no risk to the public.

Sgt. Chris Manseau, the detachment commander in Daajing Giids, says police have been made aware of several social media posts that question the investigation's timeline, but officers have been working around-the-clock to gather evidence and speak to witnesses.

Manseau says that while an arrest is a milestone in any investigation, charge approval is always the ultimate goal and police need to take the time to ensure a successful prosecution.

