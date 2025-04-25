Man arrested in Haida Gwaii in suspicious death investigation of pedestrian crash

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. The major crimes unit in Haida Gwaii says a 32-year-old man has been arrested in a suspicious death investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The major crimes unit in Haida Gwaii says a 32-year-old man has been arrested in a suspicious death investigation.

Police say they received a report of a pedestrian-involved accident on Tuesday afternoon in the community of Skidegate.

They say a vehicle hit a person who later died from his injuries.

Police say they believe the death was a targeted attack and there was no risk to the public.

Sgt. Chris Manseau, the detachment commander in Daajing Giids, says police have been made aware of several social media posts that question the investigation's timeline, but officers have been working around-the-clock to gather evidence and speak to witnesses.

Manseau says that while an arrest is a milestone in any investigation, charge approval is always the ultimate goal and police need to take the time to ensure a successful prosecution.