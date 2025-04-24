Interior Health CEO Susan Brown announces retirement

Photo: Castanet IH CEO Susan Brown is stepping down at the end of 2025.

Interior Health CEO Susan Brown will retire by the end of 2025, after seven years as the health authority's CEO.

“On behalf of British Columbians, I extend our deepest appreciation to Susan for her leadership and dedication to serving patients and communities during her 34-year career in the provincial health system,” Minister of Health, Josie Osborne, said in a media release.

Osborne pointed to Brown's focus on innovation, including opening the first Urgent and Primary Care Centre in B.C. in Kamloops in 2018 and, since then, 10 more, with the latest in February in Williams Lake.

The addition of new specialized cardiac and stroke services at Kelowna General Hospital and the approval of the Kamloops Cancer Centre under Brown’s leadership will support patients getting care closer to home.

“From her first days as a nurse in the emergency department at Vancouver General Hospital to her current role at the helm of Interior Health Authority, Susan’s lifetime of service has made a lasting impact to patients and their families across the province,” Osborne said.

Brown will continue to serve as CEO through December 2025, and the search for her replacement will begin immediately.