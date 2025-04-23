Vancouver police seeks public's help after Sikh temple vandalized

Photo: VPD VPD has released images of a vehicle and two people who were outside the Khalsa Diwan Society gurdwara on Ross Street when it was vandalized Saturday morning, and asks anyone who recognizes them to contact police.

The Vancouver Police Department has released images of a vehicle and two people who were outside the Khalsa Diwan Society Sikh gurdwara on Ross Street after it was vandalized April 19.

“We believe these people may have information about this crime and what the motivation was,” said VPD Sgt. Steve Addison. “We ask anyone who recognizes the people in these pictures, or the vehicle, to come forward and speak with our investigators.”

The VPD initiated a criminal investigation after people spray-painted on the walls outside the gurdwara, located near Ross Street and Marine Drive in South Vancouver.

“The graffiti was written in both English and Punjabi,” Addison said.

Investigators from VPD’s major crime section, who have been collecting and analyzing evidence from the crime scene and surrounding neighbourhood, obtained images of a white pickup and two people who were in the area at the time.

Police believe the truck drove through the area around the time of the offence, between approximately 4 and 4:30 a.m. on April 19.

Two people believed to be associated with the truck then walked near the front entrance of the temple. One was wearing a yellow cap, yellow jacket, and black pants while the other was wearing a grey hoodie with black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD major crime section at 604-717-2541.