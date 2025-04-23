Early morning fire damages three East Vancouver businesses

Photo: Brent Richter Three East Vancouver businesses have been impacted by the fire.

Three East Vancouver businesses have been damaged by an early morning fire on Wednesday.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services was called at 4:09 a.m. for a three-alarm fire at 2200 East Hastings St.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the blaze that spread through the nearby buildings.

Fire and smoke could be smelled across the city, prompting a warning from VFRS that people keep their windows and doors closed.

By 9 a.m., the smoke conditions cleared considerably in the area.

VFRS public information officer Matthew Trudeau confirmed no one was injured during the blaze.

Wohlford & Company (Dayton Boots), Windsor Meats and The Indian Cuisine Chefs Kitchen & Bar were all damaged.

An employee at Windsor Meats said the store caught fire and they will be closed until further notice.

“Our amazing emergency services were on site to battle the blaze and we are so grateful for their effort,” said the employee. “We don’t know what this means for the store, but all of our staff are safe and well and we are taking it a day at a time.”

Their hearts go out to everyone affected by "this awful fire," they said, thanking everyone who has reached out. “We are so grateful for our community."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

More details are expected from fire officials on Wednesday evening.