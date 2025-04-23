Nanaimo breeder surrenders ill, hungry kittens and cats after SPCA investigation

Photo: BC SPCA Three eight-week-old kittens and four adult cats were surrendered by a Nanaimo breeder. All of the cats suffered from flea infestations and infections, ringworm and other health problems.

Four cats and four kittens that were found to be in poor health, neglected and hungry have been surrendered after a B.C. SPCA investigation into a Nanaimo breeder.

The case was brought to the SPCA by an individual who purchased a kitten.

“Not only did this breeder deny the buyer entry into their home to see the breeding area, but the kitten they brought out smelled strongly of urine and had fleas crawling into their mouth and eye,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection for the animal welfare agency.

Drever said the buyer took the kitten to a veterinarian, who found the cat had a bloated abdomen, live fleas and excessive flea dirt, dark debris in the ears, discharge in one eye, hair loss around both eyes and scabs on the tip of his ears and crusting on his tail.

Drever said the kitten was in such poor health that the veterinarian opted to delay vaccinations until it recovered.

The buyer contacted the B.C. SPCA Animal Helpline and an investigation was initiated. When an animal protection officer visited the breeder’s home, they noticed a strong ammonia odour, full litter boxes and scattered cat feces on the floor, the B.C. SPCA said.

There was no visible kitten food for the remaining eight-week-old kittens, which were hungry and malnourished, said Drever, adding the owner surrendered the remaining cats.

The four adult cats were also in bad shape, according to Drever — they were covered in live fleas and had severe flea allergy dermatitis and skin infections. One of the adult females had two mammary cysts that will need to be removed when she is spayed, she said.

The cats and kittens also tested positive for ringworm and are now in quarantine. They will not be available for adoption for two months, but once they recover, they will be featured on the welfare agency’s website at adopt.spca.bc.ca

Drever warned those buying animals from breeders to watch for warning signs.

“If a breeder will not let you into their home to see how the animals are living, then you should not purchase an animal from them,” she said.

“Based on the condition of the original kitten, it was clear that the animals in this home were not receiving the care they desperately needed.”

Drever said anyone who believes an animal is in distress can report it to the B.C. SPCA’s animal helpline 1-855-622-7722.