Driver nabbed for doing 120 km/h over limit, fails breath test on way to pick up child

Photo: B.C. HIGHWAY PATROL Police issued this image of a sedan speeding past an unmarked police vehicle.

A driver who sped past an unmarked police vehicle on the Nanaimo Parkway at 120 km/h over the speed limit, then failed a blood-alcohol breath test when he was pulled over, told police he was on his way to pick up his child.

“On the scale of high-risk driving, speeding past a police car while impaired, and on your way to pick up your child, is very high,” the RCMP’s B.C. Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday about the incident.

Police said the driver was travelling at 210 kilometres per hour in a 90 km/h zone just after 11 a.m. on the parkway near Mostar Road on April 14, police said.

After being pulled over, he provided two breath samples that read “fail.”

The 31-year-old Nanaimo man was issued an immediate 90-day driving prohibition and a $483 ticket for excessive speeding, and had his car towed for a 30-day impoundment at his expense.

Excessive-speeding penalties kick in at speeds more than 40 km/h over the limit.

“Anyone who makes the choice to drive at extreme speeds while they are impaired is a danger to every person who uses the road,” said Insp. Adam Tallboy with the B.C. Highway Patrol.