Man missing, woman and infant found alive on shore after B.C. boat accident

Photo: The Canadian Press Ryan Mazar, 43, is shown in this undated handout photo. Three people, including an infant, were thrown overboard in a boating accident on Finlayson Arm northwest of Victoria. The Canadian Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre sent out search crews and say a mother and her infant were found on the shore and rescued. However Mazar, remains missing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — RCMP

A man is missing after three people, including an infant, were thrown overboard in a boating accident on Finlayson Arm northwest of Victoria.

West Shore RCMP say they responded to a report of an unoccupied boat on the ocean inlet of Finlayson Arm Tuesday evening.

The Canadian Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre sent out search crews and say a mother and her infant were found on the shore and rescued.

However, 43-year-old Ryan Mazar remains missing.

Police say crews are continuing their search for Mazar Wednesday and say the public can expect a large presence of searchers and air patrol in the area.

RCMP say Mazar is Caucasian, about six-feet-two-inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has short, grey hair in a mohawk style.