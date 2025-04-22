BC Pipe Band heads to Netherlands for 80th Liberation Anniversary

Photo: Norman D. Crerar Pipe Major Chad Goodman of the Kelowna Pipe Band leading a rehearsal of a unique composite pipe band, assembled from across British Columbia.

A special pipe band made up of members from across British Columbia will be representing Canada during the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands this week.

The BC Pipe Band has been invited to take part in the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands, commemorating the vital role played by Canadian forces in the liberation of the country during World War II.

The special unit, known as the BC Pipe Band, consists of 67 pipers and drummers, four Highland dancers, and several accompanying spouses, forming a group of 80 Canadians who will travel to the Netherlands on Thursday and return on May 9.

The band led by Chad Goodman has been assembled from across the province, featuring pipers, drummers, and Highland dancers from communities stretching from Kelowna to Prince George and Kimberley to Victoria.

During their two-week tour, the band will participate in parades and public appearances in: Veenendaal, Bemmel, Groesbeek, Diever, Groningen, Apeldoorn, Delft, and will also make a side trip to Vimy Ridge.

The events will not only serve as a tribute to Canada’s military history but also as a living cultural exchange, showcasing the enduring legacy of Scottish music and dance in Canada.