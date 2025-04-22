Drug death of 15-year-old involved hydromorphone and cough medicine, RCMP believe

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

RCMP say a 15-year-old died of a suspected drug overdose this month in Campbell River, B.C., believed to involve the prescription opioid hydromorphone and cough medicine.

Const. Maury Tyre with the Campbell River RCMP says in a statement that it's important for youth and parents to understand the risks posed by both prescription and non-prescription medications.

The statement says an investigation into the teen's medical emergency led police to believe it was caused by a combination of Dilaudid, a brand name of hydromorphone, and non-prescription cough medicine.

Dilaudid is available as a prescription medication, including as a safer-supply drug that is provided as an alternative to toxic street drugs.

Tyre says the type of tragedy that claimed the teenager's life can affect people from all walks of life, "sometimes through addiction, and sometimes through experimentation."

RCMP offered condolences to the family and friends of the youth and say no further details will be released.

British Columbia's then chief coroner Lisa LaPointe said in 2023 that hydromorphone was not involved in "significant" numbers of drug deaths.

The BC Coroners Service does not provide regular data on drug deaths related to hydromorphone, but instead lists them among deaths related to non-fentanyl opioids.

Those opioids have been related to about 20 per cent of all drug deaths on recent years, before dipping to about 17 per cent last year.