Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton school districts will get $200K for new playgrounds

Minister of Infrastructure Bowinn Ma announced Tuesday morning the province will be investing $5 million into new playgrounds through its playground equipment program.

Schools to receive ministry funding include Silver Star Elementary in Vernon, Belgo Elementary in Kelowna, KVR Middle School in Penticton, Cayoosh Elementary School in Lillooet, Sorrento Elementary School, Rocky Mountain Elementary in Elkford, Marysville Elementary in Kimberley, Brent Kennedy Elementary in Crescent Valley and Robson Community School.

Ma said tasking parent advisory committees with fundraising to build new playgrounds has created disparities between high and low income neighbourhoods. She said the announcement would “level out the playing field.”

“We are supporting students in schools right across the province, and I am so incredibly grateful for this small yet meaningful contribution to the lives of kids across B.C.” she said.

Ma said it was the eight consecutive year school’s have received funding for playgrounds and more than $45 million has been doled out since 2018.

Minister of Education and Child Care Lisa Beare said the investments are worthwhile.

"We know how important it is to kids, to families, to ensure that they have safe, accessible playgrounds all throughout the province,” she said.