Tugboat brings in B.C. ferry after mechanical failure on busy Easter weekend

A BC Ferries vessel had to be assisted into Horseshoe Bay in North Vancouver by a tugboat after suffering a mechanical failure at the end of the busy holiday weekend.

The company says the problem with the Queen of Coquitlam's pitch control has been repaired and testing was conducted before a possible return to service later Monday afternoon.

BC Ferries says passengers and vehicles were off-loaded around 3:30 p.m., and the company hired three water taxis to shuttle travellers who were booked on other sailings.

Two round trip sailings of the ferry between Langdale on the Sunshine Coast and Horseshoe Bay had to be cancelled.

BC Ferries says the tugboat was used to assisted the ferry out of an "abundance of caution."

The 49-year-old Queen of Coquitlam can hold 314 vehicles.