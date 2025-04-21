High-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide found in Vancouver after being on the run

Photo: VPD Last week, Vancouver police warned the public about Hayden McCorriston, who has a history of sexually assaulting strangers and was residing at a Vancouver halfway house.

A high-risk sex offender who went on the run a day after being released into a Vancouver halfway house has been re-arrested by police.

On April 17, the Vancouver Police Department warned the public about Hayden McCorriston, 30, as he was released from custody and living at a Vancouver halfway house.

McCorriston was convicted of sexually assaulting multiple women in Vancouver and Burnaby back in 2022.

He’s currently serving a three-year, two-month jail sentence for five counts of sexual assault, break and enter, failure to comply with an undertaking, assaulting a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief, robbery, indecent acts, assault, and assault by choking.

One day after being released into society, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for him as he did not return to his halfway house on Homer Street in Vancouver.

He was last seen leaving the halfway house at 10:25 a.m. on April 18. Police believed he had travelled to the Downtown Eastside.

“Police believe he violated the conditions of his release and took deliberate steps to avoid being located,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

Police received a tip from a person who saw McCorriston near Granville and Robson streets on April 21.

Officers from VPD’s Chronic Offender Unit found him and returned him to jail.

Under his release conditions, he is not to consume drugs or alcohol, has a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and is not allowed to enter a licensed establishment.

McCorriston must report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to his parole supervisor.

Guilty in 2022

As previously reported by the Burnaby NOW, McCorriston pleaded guilty to a series of gropings at Burnaby's Metrotown mall and a laundry list of other crimes in Burnaby, Vancouver and Campbell River.

He plead guilty to a total of 15 charges.

Ten of them relate to a four-day crime spree in Burnaby and Vancouver that included five sexual assaults, one indecent act, one assault by choking, two other assaults and one robbery — all between March 31 and April 3.

The five other charges — for mischief, break and enter, assault of a police officer, possession of stolen property and breach of a release order — were for incidents in Campbell River in January.