'Worst fears': International student drowns off Vancouver's Wreck Beach

Photo: . Rahul Ranwa was pursuing his MBA at Vancouver Community College, according to a GoFundMe page.

A 26-year-old man is dead after yelling for help and drowning in the ocean off Vancouver's Wreck Beach.

University RCMP were notified about a swimmer in distress around 3:25 p.m. on April 17.

Witnesses told police a man was in the ocean yelling for help and struggling to swim.

RCMP Sgt. Kris Clark said a bystander went into the water to try and rescue the man but had to return to shore to avoid succumbing to the water themselves.

The bystanders lost sight of the man and a marine search started.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance Service, Metro Vancouver Parks and the Canadian Coast Guard all took part in the search. The hovercraft CCGS Moytel deployed divers and two rigid-hull inflatable boats from the Kitsilano Coast Guard Station as well.

On the evening of April 17, police announced the man was presumed drowned.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Clark. “The search has been suspended due to darkness but will resume in the morning.”

Found dead off Third Beach

The search for the missing swimmer continued the next morning.

Police dogs, helicopters and drones were all involved but there was no sign of the man as of the afternoon on April 18.

Later in the day, Vancouver police were notified about a body in the water off Third Beach. The body description matched the missing swimmer.

Clark said the confirmation of their identity has not yet been fully completed but that the marine search stood down.

‘Bright student’

Family members have identified the deceased as Rahul Ranwa.

“With deep sadness, we share the tragic passing of our beloved cousin, Rahul Ranwa, who drowned at Wreck Beach,” said his cousin Yuvraj Singh via GoFundMe.

"His body was later found near Third Beach, confirming our worst fears.”

Ranwa moved to Canada in 2024 and was an international student studying at Vancouver Community College.

“A bright student, a member of the Student Council, and someone who worked tirelessly to support his family back home,” said Singh.

His family is trying to send his body back home. The GoFundMe will assist with the costs.