Wintry driving conditions persist on B.C. mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla was foggy and snowy Monday morning.

It may be warm and sunny in the lower reaches of the Southern Interior but as is often the case, conditions are varied on adjacent mountain passes.

"Even though we've welcomed the beginning of spring, the winter snow is still covering some parts of the province," DriveBC said Monday.

"Expect a mix of sun and clouds on the South Coast region, and some rainfall in the southern interior today."



There were reports of snow on the Coquihalla and parts of Highway 3, Monday morning and the highway driving forecast from Environment Canada said that flurries should be expected for those heading out today.

The forecast for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt shows a few flurries in Monday morning changing to rain showers in the afternoon and then flurries again by evening.

Roughly two to four centimetres of snow should fall when all is said and done.

On the stretch of the Coquihalla from Merritt to Kamloops, Environment Canada is reporting a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers by Monday afternoon. There's a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers early this evening. On Tuesday, conditions should be sunnier.

On the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna, a few flurries ending late Monday evening then clearing.

On Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, there's a 60 per cent chance of flurries Monday afternoon and that drops to a 30 per cent chance of flurries by this evening.

On Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, conditions are expected to be cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of a thunderstorm during the afternoon.

On the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, Monday brought a mix of flurries and fog.