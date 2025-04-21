New Cirque du Soleil show will delight and uplift audiences

Photo: Photography by Olivier Brajon. CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil.

Imagination, self-discovery, love and ultimately, triumph of the human spirit.

They are themes as timeless as the company behind the show itself.

Cirque du Soleil’s production of CRYSTAL combines elements of daring acrobatics, graceful ice skating and stunning visuals as the story’s protagonist, Crystal, weaves her way through challenge after challenge to embrace her true self.

Crystal’s path to love and personal triumph hits the ice of Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum from June 4-8.

“The story behind CRYSTAL is a very relatable one because it centres around a teenager who feels like her world has been turned upside down – everybody has been there at some point in their life,” says Roberto Larroude, senior publicist for Cirque du Soleil. “She’s not able to find herself at first but she is able to triumph through escapism.”

Crystal’s journey hits a fevered pitch on a frozen pond, where she plunges through the ice and into a fantastical realm born of her imagination.

In this surreal and dreamlike world, Crystal meets her reflection — a guide who helps her unlock her creativity and embrace who she is meant to be. Through eye-popping acrobatics, effortless skating and stunning visuals, Crystal’s journey of self-discovery unfolds in a dreamlike world that challenges reality.

“With passion and humility, we sought the right balance between the circus arts and ice sports, while also delving into the delicate soul of our heroine, Crystal,” adds Stefan Miljevic, creative director for Cirque du Soleil. “This quest led to a fascinating journey into uncharted territories where acrobats and skaters formed an unlikely alliance.”

CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil. Photography by Olivier Brajon

And while Cirque du Soleil has existed for 40-plus years, its current production is teeming with world-class firsts. It’s the first Cirque du Soleil show to bring the circus acts to the ice, where characters are set against a backdrop of 28 projectors that transform the ice into a playground, hockey rink, outdoor pond, cityscape and more.

The show also uses 36 trackers on costumes that control spotlights following the artists on the ice across one of the biggest stages in Cirque du Soleil history.

Some acrobats learned how to skate and skaters learned how to do acrobatics – never done before in a Cirque du Soleil production.

“Imagine doing back flips and front flips on the ice – it’s incredibly difficult,” Larroude says. “Performing these types of acrobatics on the ice makes the performance that much more of an amazing show.”

Beyond the excitement and passion on the ice, the team behind CRYSTAL also features skating royalty from both sides of the 49th parallel.

Four-time world champion and celebrated Canadian Olympian Kurt Browning serves as the show’s skating performances senior designer, while four-time U.S. World Figure Skating Championship medallist Benjamin Agosto contributes in his role as the skating performances designer.

“CRYSTAL is truly a show for everyone because it’s a story that resonates with audiences of all ages – whether you’re captivated by incredible gliding on the ice, the breathtaking acrobatics or moved by the journey of self-discovery,” Larroude says. “It’s a stunning experience the whole family can enjoy and connect with.”

Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL is in Vancouver from June 4-8 at Pacific Coliseum. Tickets are on sale now at. Tickets are on sale now at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.