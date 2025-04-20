Metro Vancouver forecast: Sunny week, precipitation for next weekend

Photo: Brendan Kergin / Vancouver Is Awesome More nice weather is forecast for Vancouver this week.

After a little bit of cloud, nice weather is expected to return to Metro Vancouver for most of the coming week.

Some showers Sunday afternoon and cloud cover overnight may lead to a cloudy morning on Monday, April 21, but that won't be the trend for the week, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Morgen Shull.

A sunny few days

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny and clear, Shull tells V.I.A., though temperatures will be a bit cooler than they were last week.

"We're expecting highs around 10 C near the water, and up to 13 C inland," says Shull of Monday. "Monday night, the low temperature away from the water could be 3 C."

Weatherhood shows a high of 11 C on Monday in Downtown Vancouver and North Vancouver. Some eastern areas may be warmer; Langley and Pitt Meadows are both predicted to have a high of 12 C.

Meanwhile, Weatherhood shows southern areas like South Surrey could see a high of only 9 C.

Tuesday is expected to be similar, temperature-wise, though sunnier, says Shull.

While it all sounds very pleasant, Shull notes the low overnight temperatures could lead to frost in certain spots both nights.

"There's a slight risk of frost for flowers," she says.

By Wednesday, April 23, the sunshine will have more of a warming effect, and temperatures are expected to reach 17 C in inland areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

"It's looking to remain dry through Thursday," Shull notes.

Weekend precipitation

Though the forecast isn't precise on the timing yet, Shull says a trough of low pressure will bring showers to Metro Vancouver Thursday night or Friday, April 25.

"Friday there is a weak trough moving through," Shull says. "It is looking mainly cloudy with a chance of showers."

That trough will move on by the end of Friday, and Saturday is expected to start clear and mostly dry, but more clouds are following close behind.

"Saturday starts dry, but then we're looking at some more significant precipitation moving in Saturday afternoon," Shull says.

That could last until Sunday morning, when the Vancouver Sun Run takes place.

A big storm isn't expected, but rain could be part of Sunday's forecast, Shull cautions. That said, she says the computer models aren't certain of the timing yet, so the run may be dry.