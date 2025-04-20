Police say two people airlifted to hospital after 'serious' crash in Abbotsford, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Police in British Columbia's Lower Mainland say two people were airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a crash involving two vehicles.

Abbotsford Police say emergency workers who responded to the crash at about 7:28 a.m. and found a Dodge Charger and a BMW sedan with "significant damage" at the intersection of Marshall and Townline roads.

The police statement says the two people inside the Dodge were airlifted to Vancouver-area hospitals with serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and involves members of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Abbotsford Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-camera footage from the area to contact them.