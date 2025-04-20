Lost hiker dies in North Vancouver's Mount Seymour area: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A slow shutter speed blurs the rushing spring run off coming down Mount Seymour as rains melt the snow in higher elevations in Deep Cove, B.C., Monday, May 16, 2011.

Police say a hiker has died in North Vancouver's Mount Seymour area.

RCMP say in a social media post that officers had worked with the local search and rescue team in an effort to find the hiker, who had become lost on Saturday.

But the post from about 4:20 p.m. that day says the person had been found dead.

North Shore Rescue issued a post on social media at 9:40 a.m. Saturday saying the team was responding to a call about the hiker.

Mount Seymour includes highly technical terrain in backcountry areas in addition to a ski resort, hiking, snowshoeing and mountain biking trails.

The Mounties did not share any further details about the hiker who died, citing "privacy reasons," but expressed condolences to the person's family and friends.