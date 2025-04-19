Person found dead following Langley house fire Friday morning

Photo: File photo A person was dead following a Langley house fire Friday morning.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the cause of death of a person who was found dead following a Langley house fire on Friday.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, emergency crews rushed to the 20500 block of 56 Avenue for a report of a house fire. After the fire was extinguished, a person was found dead inside the home.

It's not clear yet how the person died.

“At this early stage of the investigation, it is unknown how the individual died, and their death is being treated as suspicious until deemed otherwise,” said Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP in a press release.

“The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has since assumed conduct of the investigation.”

IHIT investigators are working with the Langley RCMP, fire investigators and the BC Coroners Service to determine the circumstances of the person's death. Police are canvassing the area looking for witnesses and video surveillance.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].