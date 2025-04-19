One man found dead after shooting, arson at Fort St. John apartment

Photo: File photo Police responded to a shooting in Fort St. John Friday afternoon.

A person who's believed to have shot at two people in Fort St. John Friday was found dead in his vehicle a short time later.

Police responded to an apartment complex on the 9800 block of 103 Avenue Friday at 1:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A man in a silver car allegedly shot at a black pickup truck with two people inside.

The truck took off and arrived a short time later at the local hospital, where the two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The hospital was placed on a lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

When police responded to the shooting, they found the apartment building burning. Police believe the alleged shooter set the fire and then drove his vehicle into the burning building.

He was found dead inside his car.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and police believe there is no ongoing risk to the public,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark of the BC RCMP.

“Police have identified several key witnesses and the Serious Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident.”

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the incident, or who may have surveillance or dashcam footage from the area of 98 Street and 103 Avenue, to call Fort St. John RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-787-8140.