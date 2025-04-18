Swimmer at Vancouver's Wreck Beach presumed drowned after search unsuccessful

Photo: The Canadian Press A surfer walks along the shore at Wreck Beach in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

Police say a man is missing after swimming at Vancouver's Wreck Beach and is presumed drowned after an extensive search was called off due to darkness.

Mounties say the detachment that serves the area around the University of British Columbia got a call about a distressed swimmer at the popular clothing-optional beach on Thursday afternoon.

An RCMP news release says the man was reportedly "yelling for help and struggling to swim."

Police say a bystander attempted to rescue the man, but lost sight of him after returning to shore to "avoid succumbing to the waters themselves."

Mounties say an extensive search by divers deployed from a hovercraft and two inflatable boats from the Kitsilano Coast Guard station failed to find the man.

The RCMP says the man is now presumed drowned, and the search was called off after dark, but resumed this morning.