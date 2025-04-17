Swiss family sues B.C. companies after heli-skiing fatality

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. A Swiss family has filed a notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court.

The family of a Swiss man who died in a northern B.C. heli-skiing incident is suing multiple companies connected to the venture.



The April 9 B.C. Supreme Court notice of civil claim said Dr. Rupert Diesch died April 11, 2023 as a result of an avalanche while heli-skiing on Brucejack Peak, north of Stewart.

The claim alleged the tour was organized and operated by Last Frontier Heliskiing.

The claim alleges Diesch was not wearing an avalanche safety bag or skis at the time of his death “because Last Frontier had directed him to remove his skis and avalanche safety bag.”

Diesch was an orthopedic surgeon and partial owner of a private hospital.

The case is brought by Zurich-based son Rupert Tiberius Kark Benedikt Diesch on behalf of the family.

It names as defendants Last Frontier, Rivers West Enterprises Ltd., Snow Bank Enterprises, 1008220 Ltd., Ripley Creek Inn Ltd., Access Helicopters Ltd., Diversified Transportation Ltd., ABC Company 1, ABC Company 2, ABC Company 3, John/Jane Doe 1, John/Jane Doe 2 and John/Jane Doe 3.

The claim asserted all the defendants were responsible to Last Frontier for things such as administrative services, transportation of clients, avalanche monitoring, providing ski guides, providing rescue services and distributing an avalanche airbag system.

The claim said Diesch paid a $2,500 deposit to Last Frontier on Feb. 28, 2020.

The total cost was $11,810, according to the court documents.

The claim said an implied term of the contract was that Last Frontier would take all reasonable steps to ensure Diesch’s safety.

“It was not a term of the contract that Dr. Diesch waived or would agree to waive or release from any liability any entity, including Last Frontier,” the claim said.

The claim said Last Frontier said deposits were non-refundable.

It further claimed it was Last Frontier’s practice not to ask for a waiver to be signed until after it had received a deposit.

The suit alleges negligence, failure to provide adequate avalanche safety education, failure to ensure guest safety, and failure to develop and execute an emergency response.

The claim asserted the waiver does not apply to the alleged breach of contract and does not apply in a case of alleged gross negligence.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Glacier Media reached out to the named defendants but none responded by deadline.