B.C. teen girl provides detailed description of sex assault suspect for composite sketch

Photo: Abbotsford Police Department. A composite sketch of the suspect was released by police on April 17, 2025 of a man who has a portrait tattoo on his right forearm.

A teen girl was able to provide a detailed description of a person who allegedly sexually assaulted her so investigators could create a composite sketch of him.

The alleged incident occurred at Downes Bowl Park in Abbotsford on April 14 between 10 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

Police say a female teenager was alone in the park when a man she did not know approached her and sexually assaulted her.

Sgt. Paul Walker said the investigation is in the preliminary stage and believes it was a random incident.

"The Abbotsford Police Sex Crimes Unit continues to advance this investigation,” said Walker.

The suspect is between the ages of 15 and 20 years old.

Police describe him as a dark-skinned man, five-foot-five, medium build, with dark brown hair in a bowl-cut haircut and a short dark beard.

On April 17, investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect, who had a portrait tattoo on his right forearm.

"Uniformed officers continue to patrol the area on foot and in vehicles, maintaining a visible presence in and around Downes Bowl Park,” said Walker.

At the time of the alleged incident, the suspect was wearing grey pants, a sweater and white shoes.

No suspect has been identified or arrested.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in Downes Bowl Park or nearby on Monday, between 10 p.m. and midnight, and has information or dash camera footage.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 604-859-5225.