Air traffic back to normal at Vancouver's airport after days of delays

Photo: The Canadian Press WestJet passengers use a self-service kiosk in the domestic check-in area at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The agency that provides air traffic control for Canada's airports says traffic flow at Vancouver International Airport has resumed normal operations in time for Easter weekend travel.

The update from Nav Canada comes after the agency issued posts to social media on Tuesday and Wednesday warning of flight delays.

The agency said in a statement on Wednesday that a temporary traffic management initiative was implemented at Vancouver's airport in order to maintain a safe flow of traffic due to "personnel resource constraints."

It says operations at the airport have "now returned to normal levels," but it is advising passengers to continue checking the status of their flights.

Vancouver International Airport confirmed that Nav Canada had informed both the airlines and the airport that it would be able to "provide standard operations" on Thursday.

The agency, which manages 18 million square kilometres of airspace in Canada, had warned earlier this year that it was facing a severe staffing shortage.