Vancouver port sues two marine businesses for oil spill damages

Photo: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. The manages Lower Mailnand port lands.

The operator of B.C.’s largest port wants two companies operating on foreshore lands to pay for damages for an oil spill as well as orders that a lease has expired and the two are trespassing.

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority filed a notice of civil claim against Canadian Industrial Development Corporation (CIDC) and Perimeter Construction Ltd., both with offices in Langley, April 9 in B.C. Supreme Court.

The suit revolves around foreshore and Fraser River lands in Delta, which the claim said the port manages.

The claim said CIDC leased the property March 31, 2013 to Feb. 28, 2018 but remained using it on a month-to-month basis. Perimeter, the claim said, is a CIDC-related business and carries on business at the property.

The claim said barge loading, unloading or repair activities at the site resulted in a spill of heavy oil or other environment contaminants July 28, 2023.



On Jan. 11, 2024, the claim said, the port declared the lease terminated and directed CIDC to clean up before leaving the land.

The claim said CIDC did not fulfil those requirements by June 30, 2024.

The port again issued a notice to vacate July 16, 2024 but said CIDC did not and continued to submit rent payments.

The port said it sent nine letters between July 18, 2024 and March 21, 2025, saying the lease had been terminated and returned the payments.

The claim said the defendants continue transhipping, loading or unloading cargo without port authorization.

The port is seeking a declaration that the lase was terminated June 30, 2024, that the defendants are trespassing, an injunction requiring the defendants to vacate the land and a declaration that CIDC is responsible for investigating, monitoring or remediating the oil spill.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The firms could not be reached for comment.

Port spokesman Alex Munro said CIDC is a private business, and not a federal agency, that previously leased federal port lands from the port authority. Perimeter Construction is a related business that operated at the leased site, he said.