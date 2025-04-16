B.C. government announces changes to graduated drivers' licensing regime

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Garry Begg speaks during a news conference at Surrey Police headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on November 29, 2024. British Columbia's public safety ministry says it's changing the province's graduated drivers licensing regime, eliminating the need for a second road test to obtain a full licence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The British Columbia government is making changes to its graduated drivers licensing regime, eliminating the need for a second road test to obtain a full licence.

Public Safety Minister Garry Begg says the changes, if approved, will see new drivers get "on-road experience" and be subject to a 12-month restriction rather than be required to take another test to get their Class 5 licence.

A statement from the ministry says there will also be a new program to licence motorcycle drivers, who are "overrepresented in fatal crashes in B.C."

The ministry statement says the program hasn't been significantly changed in the 25 years since it was introduced, requiring new drivers to go through a learner's period and display an "L" on their vehicles, and then a novice period lasting two years.

It says the changes to be implemented by next year will require drivers under 25 to spend a year as a "learner" under restrictions, then two years as a "novice," followed by a "driver record assessment" and a new 12-month "restriction period" before getting a licence with "full privileges."

The ministry says the new regime for motorcycle riders includes a longer "learning and restriction period" to encourage safer riding habits, noting that motorcycles make up less than four per cent of insured vehicles, but are involved in more than 14 per cent of fatal crashes.