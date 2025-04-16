Jail time, fine upheld for Tofino man who killed bear and cub outside his home

Photo: BC CONSERVATION OFFICER SERVICE A file photo of a black bear.

The B.C. Supreme Court has upheld the jail sentence and fine for a Tofino man who killed a black bear sow and her cub with a crossbow after finding them in a tree outside his home.

“We’re pleased to see the courts dismissed the appeal and agreed with the Crown’s sentencing recommendations,” Sgt. Dan Eichstadter of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This was the needless poaching of wildlife and the court’s decision reflects the severity of this crime.”

Ryan Millar received an $11,000 penalty, 20-year hunting and weapons bans and 30 days in jail in what the conservation officer service called a precedent-setting case for the unlawful killing of a black bear sow and cub.

Miller was sentenced in Tofino provincial court on Nov. 6, 2023, for killing wildlife not within an open season and killing a black bear less than two years of age or a bear in its company. He later appealed to the B.C. Supreme Court, which dismissed the appeal on Tuesday.

In October 2021, Millar saw the bears in a tree outside his Tofino home, went inside and grabbed his “recurve” bow. He shot the sow and cub out of the tree, then used his crossbow to kill them on the ground, according to the conservation officer service. He later tried to hide the carcasses.

The Conservation Officer Service investigated the incident, which was originally reported to officers by witnesses. Working with the provincial wildlife veterinarian, conservation officers collected evidence from the dead animals and the scene to present in court.

Officers said there is no open season for wildlife within 100 meters of a dwelling or occupied outbuilding, nor is there an open season for a black bear less than two years of age, or a bear in its company.

“No one should take it upon themselves to needlessly destroy wildlife,” said Eichstadter. “We ask people to call us if they have a concern. It’s not lawful to take matters into your own hands. We would also like to thank the witnesses who immediately reported their concerns to authorities and initiated this investigation.”

Eichstadter said he hopes the significant penalty will deter others from similar activities. Millar also had his bow and crossbow seized.

The majority of the fine will go toward the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

To report poaching or other unlawful activities, call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.