Nav Canada warns to expect flight delays at Vancouver International Airport

Photo: The Canadian Press A traveller walks to security screening at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Sept. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The agency that provides air traffic control for Canada's airports is warning travellers at Vancouver's airport of flight delays over what it says are "resource constraints."

Nav Canada says in a social media post that passengers need to check the status of their flights with their airlines before they head to Vancouver International Airport.

The agency said earlier this year that there was a severe shortage of air traffic controllers who help manage 18 million square kilometres of Canadian airspace.

Nav Canada says in a statement that a temporary traffic management Initiative was implemented at Vancouver's airport on Wednesday "related to unplanned absences."

It says it is actively working to keep air traffic moving as "safely and as efficiently as possible."

Vancouver International Airport says in a statement that travellers can expect delays, cancellations or changes in their flights, which may also affect connecting flights.