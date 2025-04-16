WorkSafeBC urges fall protection for construction workers

Photo: The Canadian Press A crane is used to move a garbage bin to the upper floors of a condo tower under construction in Vancouver on February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

WorkSafeBC is urging builders to take steps to prevent workers from falling on construction sites after more than 1,000 injuries were reported in the province last year.

It says it also issued more than $1 million in fines for 152 administrative penalties against employers for inadequate fall protection after accidents.

The workers' safety and compensation agency says the warning comes as outdoor construction ramps up in April.

It says falls from heights continue to be one of the leading causes of injuries and fatalities in the construction industry, but many of them are "entirely preventable with proper safety measures."

WorkSafeBC says many construction employers fail to ensure workers use fall protection, often due to time pressures or the mistaken belief that certain tasks are low-risk.

It says between 2020 and 2024, there were more than 5,400 claims in the construction sector due to falls, including 1,900 serious injuries and 35 deaths.

WorkSafeBC’s Occupational Health and Safety Regulation requires fall-protection systems when workers are at risk of falling three metres or more, or at any height where a fall could cause injury.